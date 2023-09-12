Pace of wage growth outstrips inflation as pensioners eye boost

There has been a steady acceleration in wage growth in recent months (PA Archive)

Wages in the UK continued to surge at a record pace and have not been outstripped by inflation for the first time in nearly two years, according to official figures, as pensioners also eye a potential boost.

Average regular weekly earnings excluding bonuses were up 7.8 per cent year-on-year in the three months to July, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. That was unchanged from June, but ahead of July’s inflation level, which had fallen to 6.8 per cent, meaning a boost in real terms to people’s incomes after a long period of decline.

Total pay including bonuses jumped by 8.5 per cent, meaning that it exceeded inflation for the first time since March 2022, up 0.6 per cent with inflation taken into account.

The earnings figure for July feeds into the Government’s calculations for state pensions next year, although Rishi Sunak has cast doubt on whether he will maintain the “triple lock” in the next Conservative manifesto as Tory MPs demand tax cuts ahead of the election.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt welcomed the data but said he would remain vigilant on inflation, after the Bank of England hinted that it may soon pause its series of interest rate hikes.

“Wage growth remains high, partly reflecting one-off payments to public-sector workers, but for real wages to grow sustainably we must stick to our plan to halve inflation,” he said.

The rate of UK unemployment meanwhile rose to 4.3 per cent in the three months to July - the highest level for nearly two years - from 4.2 per cent in the previous three months, the ONS said.

Mr Hunt said: “It’s heartening to see the number of employees on payroll is still close to record highs and that our unemployment rate remains below many of our international peers.”

Shadow deputy prime minister Angela Rayner said the Conservatives had “crashed the economy” but refused to commit Labour to maintaining the triple lock - which sets increases to pensions at the level of average earnings, inflation or by at least 2.5 per cent, whichever is highest.

“We will not make unfunded spending commitments,” Ms Rayner told BBC Breakfast.