On pace for 2,000-yard season, Tyreek Hill joins rare company with 1,000 yards in 9 games

Tyreek Hill is putting together a historic start to the 2022-23 NFL season and added another rare statistical feat to his debut season with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

With a 39-yard catch just before halftime, Hill crossed the 1,000-yard mark in less than nine games, becoming only the 16th player in NFL history to hit 1,000 receiving yards in nine games for fewer.

Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp mostly recently accomplished this feat last season for the Los Angeles Rams.

The star wide receiver’s long catch gave him three receptions for 67 yards in the first half against the Chicago Bears and 72 catches for 1,028 yards on the year. The Dolphins went into halftime with a four-point lead at Soldier Field and Hill caught his third touchdown pass of the season.

Hill has a chance to make more history this weekend against the Bears: With 113 total receiving yards in Chicago, Hill would pass Isaac Bruce for the most receiving yards in a player’s first nine games.

The 1,000-yard season is the fifth of Hill’s career and the 28-year-old wideout is on pace to shatter his single-season best — and set the NFL’s single-season record for receiving yards. Hill’s career best came during the 2018 NFL season, when he piled up 1,479 receiving yards for the Kansas City Chiefs in his third year in the league.

Hill’s first half also put him on pace to become the first player in NFL history to top 2,000 receiving yards in a single season, although the second half will determine whether he stays on course.

Hill came to Miami in March in exchange for five Draft picks, including a first- and second-rounder, and signed a four-year, $120 million extension, which will keep him in South Florida until 2027. His extension also made him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.