PAC Report Finds Kerala, Goa Best Governed States, UP Ranks Lowest

A report by Public Affairs Centre (PAC) released on Friday, 30 October, named Kerala as the best governed state in the country and placed Uttar Pradesh at the bottom of the list.

Headed by former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan, the PAC report called Public Affairs Index-2020, ranked states and Union Territories on governance performance based on a composite index in the context of sustainable development, reported PTI.

The top four ranks in the large state category in terms of governance were bagged by states in Southern India. Kerala topped the list with 1.388 PAI Index points, Tamil Nadu (0.912), Andhra Pradesh (0.531) and Karnataka (0.468).

The states that scored the lowest in the same category included, Uttar Pradesh (-1.461), Odisha (-1.201) and Bihar (-1.158). The three states scored negative points.

Goa topped the list among small states with 1.745 points, followed by Meghalaya (0.797) and Himachal Pradesh (0.725). The states that ranked the lowest in the category included, Manipur (-0.363), Delhi (-0.289) and Uttarakhand (-0.277), reported PTI.

Among Union Territories, Chandigarh emerged the best governed union territory in the category of UTs with 1.05 PAI points, followed by Puducherry (0.52) and Lakshadweep (0.003). Dadar and Nagar Haveli (-0.69), Andaman, Jammu and Kashmir (-0.50) and Nicobar (-0.30) ranked the lowest.

