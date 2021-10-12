Pac-12 women's hoops media day: UCLA touts 'best backcourt in the country'; USC upbeat

UCLA women's basketball coach Cori Close, left, and players Charisma Osborne, center, and Gina Conti answer questions during Pac-12 women's basketball media day on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Thuc Nhi Nguyen / Los Angeles Times)

The UCLA women's basketball team, which is suddenly flush with depth, was picked to finish No. 3 in the Pac-12 coaches' preseason poll, while rebuilding USC was projected to land at No. 9.

The Times' Thuc Nhi Nguyen is at Pac-12 women's basketball media day in San Francisco. Follow along for her updates:

On my way to the Pac-12 Network office for Pac-12 women's basketball media day. Defending national chqmp Stanford is the favorite in the conference, followed by Oregon and new-look UCLA. https://t.co/DFMzXf9Hz7 — Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) October 12, 2021

Of his expectations for the WBB season, George Kliavkokff says, "I expect to win another women's basketball national championship."



When pressed for a prediction on

which team it would be, he said "I love all of my children equally." 🤫 — Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) October 12, 2021

Kliavkoff mentions the possibility of a mid-season tournament for WBB and MBB as a result of the ✨Alliance✨ between the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC. — Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) October 12, 2021

Re: NCAA report on gender equity, Kliavkoff says Pac-12 supports all recommendations except possibly moving WBB Final Four into same city as men's Final Four. He said he still wants more information on it, but his gut says it "may actually being a disservice to the women." — Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) October 12, 2021

UCLA on the podium now with Cori Close, Charisma Osborne and Wake Forest transfer Gina Conti. Close, who has eight players who didn't play last year: "There are a lot of unknowns." — Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) October 12, 2021

Gina Conti on why UCLA: "I want to be a part of something special." Conti was named second-team All-ACC last year as a senior. — Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) October 12, 2021

Close on her suddenly super deep team: "I might have to learn how to sub again." Bruins had seven or eight scholarship players almost the entire season last year. — Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) October 12, 2021

Close on the guard combo of Osborne and Conti: "I think I have one of the best backcourts in the country." — Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) October 12, 2021

Close on (finally) getting Izzy Anstey, who couldn't join the team last year because COVID visa red tape: "I don't take for granted how much perseverance that took."



Close says Anstey, a 6-4 forward, adds a critical rim-protecting presence for Bruins. — Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) October 12, 2021

Cori Close, Charisma Osborne and Gina Conti on stage. (Peep Cori's shoes 🔥) pic.twitter.com/RDJeyfw2oC — Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) October 12, 2021

UCLA contingent wraps up. USC, with new head coach Lindsay Gottlieb, Alissa Pili and Jordan Sanders, next. pic.twitter.com/zrS4ZveuNH — Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) October 12, 2021

Lindsay Gottlieb on her time in the NBA: "It was life-changing." It got her out of her comfort zone, allowed her to do something scary. "I always thought I would ultimately come back and be a head coach, didn't know when or where but USC isn't ordinary." — Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) October 12, 2021

Gottlieb on recruiting at USC: "You're talking about USC. I wouldn't have returned if I didn't feel like it was an opportunity of a lifetime." — Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) October 12, 2021

Alissa Pili, the Pac-12 freshman of the year in 2019 who struggled last year because of ankle injuries: "It is a clean slate for me. It's an opportunity to show everybody that I'm back." — Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) October 12, 2021

Sees the situations are relatively similar, though. At USC: "I don't think it's broken. There's not a lack of talent in the room. There's not a lack of willingness. I think they just need a leader to show them the direction." — Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) October 12, 2021

Alissa Pili on why she stayed at USC after the coaching change: "I have so much love for this team. We've been through so much together. Those tough times brought us closer together and it made me want to stay and build this team even more." — Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) October 12, 2021

