Pac-12 women's hoops media day: UCLA touts 'best backcourt in the country'; USC upbeat

Iliana Limón Romero
·4 min read
UCLA women&#39;s basketball coach Cori Close and players Charisma Osborne and Gina Conti answer questions
UCLA women's basketball coach Cori Close, left, and players Charisma Osborne, center, and Gina Conti answer questions during Pac-12 women's basketball media day on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Thuc Nhi Nguyen / Los Angeles Times)

The UCLA women's basketball team, which is suddenly flush with depth, was picked to finish No. 3 in the Pac-12 coaches' preseason poll, while rebuilding USC was projected to land at No. 9.

The Times' Thuc Nhi Nguyen is at Pac-12 women's basketball media day in San Francisco. Follow along for her updates:

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

