Pac-12 Win Totals: Washington's Loaded Offense Puts 11 Wins Within Reach

The Washington Huskies went 11-1 straight up during the regular season in 2016 and 10-2 SU during the regular season in 2017. The Huskies enter the 2018 season as the team to beat in the Pac-12 Conference.

Washington's win total is set at 10.5 victories this year at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Just about all of the lines in this conference seem rock-solid this season, and this one is no exception. There is a lot to love about the Huskies in 2018 with most of a loaded offense returning and nine starters returning on defense.

But with an opening game against the Auburn Tigers and road trips to Utah, UCLA and Oregon sticking out as challenges, the difference between 10 and 11 wins is razor thin.

The teams sitting behind the Huskies as the most likely contenders to challenge for the top spot in the conference are Oregon (8.5 wins in 2018), USC (8.5) and Stanford (8.0).

Stanford has won nine or more games seven times in the last eight years and is well worth a look on the OVER 8 wins with Heisman Trophy odds frontrunner Bryce Love returning in the backfield. This isn't a slam dunk with a brutal road slate that includes Oregon, Washington, Notre Dame and UCLA, but the Cardinal are built for tough road games with a strong defense and running game.

Sitting in the middle of the pack in the conference this season are Arizona (7.5), Utah (7.0), Washington State (6.5), and California (6.5).

Arizona looks like a solid candidate to go OVER its posted total of 7.5 wins. Kevin Sumlin and dual-threat quarterback Khalil Tate should make for a perfect match, and the schedule is favorable with no game against Washington and USC, Oregon and rival Arizona State all coming at home.

Rounding out the Pac-12 are UCLA (5.5), Colorado (5.0), Arizona State (4.5), and Oregon State (2.5). Coming off a one-win season in 2017, there isn't any reason to expect a two-win improvement from the Beavers in 2018. This team won't be competitive in conference play and should land UNDER 2.5 wins at one or two on the season.