Pac-12 Tournament bracket: Full TV schedule, scores, results for 2020 basketball tournament
Oregon will seek to do something it hasn't done since the 2015-16 college basketball season: win both the Pac-12 regular-season championship and Pac-12 Tournament.
The Ducks (23-7, 12-5) have five conference tournament championships to their name, but only one of which (2016) came after winning the regular-season title. Can Dana Altman's squad pull it off again?
If so, the Ducks will likely have to rely heavily on Payton Pritchard (20.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game) to take them through the Pac-12 gauntlet that includes a host of potential NCAA Tournament teams.
Here is the complete breakdown of the 2020 Pac-12 Tournament, from brackets, TV information and schedules:
Pac-12 Tournament bracket 2020
Oregon enters the Pac-12 Tournament as the 1-seed, followed by 2-seed UCLA, 3-seed Arizona State, 4-seed USC, 5-seed Arizona, 6-seed Colorado and 7-seed Stanford — all projected to make the NCAA Tournament per Ryan Fagan's latest March Madness predictions.
Below is the full seeding for the 2020 Pac-12 Tournament:
Seed
Team
Record (Pac-12)
No. 1
Oregon
23-7 (12-5)
No. 2
UCLA
19-12 (12-6)
No. 3
Arizona State
20-11 (11-7)
No. 4
USC
22-9 (11-7)
No. 5
Arizona
20-11 (10-8)
No. 6
Colorado
21-10 (10-8)
No. 7
Stanford
20-10 (9-8)
No. 8
Oregon State
17-13 (7-11)
No. 9
Utah
16-14 (7-11)
No. 10
Cal
13-18 (7-11)
No. 11
Washington State
15-16 (6-12)
No. 12
Washington
15-16 (5-13)
Odds to win the Pac-12 Tournament
Top-seed Oregon also claims the best odds, per SportsInsider.com, to win the Pac-12 Tournament. The Ducks (3/2) lead Arizona (11/4),Colorado (4/1) and UCLA (7/1) as teams with the top chances to claim the conference's automatic berth to the NAA Tournament. Below are the full odds to win the 2020 Pac-12 Tournament, per SportsInsider.com:
Team
Odds
Oregon
3/2
Arizona
11/4
Colorado
4/1
UCLA
7/1
USC
10/1
Arizona State
12/1
Stanford
12/1
Washington
33/1
Oregon State
50/1
Utah
66/1
Cal
80/1
Washington State
80/1
How to watch the Pac-12 Tournament live
The Pac-12 Tournament can be watched exclusively on the Pac-12 Network in the first round before sharing coverage with Fox Sports 1 in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Coverage will pivot directly to FS1 for the semifinal matches and championship game.
Round 1
Pac-12 Network
Quarterfinals
FS1, Pac-12 Network
Semifinals
FS1, Pac-12 Network
Pac-12 championship game
FS1
2020 Pac-12 Tournament schedule
The 2020 Pac-12 Tournament will begin Wednesday, March 11 and run through Saturday on March 14, taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nev. Below is the full schedule for the tournament:
Round 1: Wednesday, March 11
Time (ET)
TV (national)
Game 1: No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 9 Utah
3 p.m.
Pac-12 Network
Game 2: No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 12 Washington
5:30 p.m.
Pac-12 Network
Game 3: No. 7 Stanford vs. No. 10 Cal
9 p.m.
Pac-12 Network
Game 4: No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 Washington State
11:30 p.m.
Pac-12 Network
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 12
Time (ET)
TV (national)
Game 5: No. 1 Oregon vs. Game 1 winner
3 p.m.
Pac-12 Network
Game 6: No. 4 USC vs. Game 2 winner
5:30 p.m.
Pac-12 Network
Game 7: No. 2 UCLA vs. Game 3 winner
9 p.m.
Pac-12 Network
Game 8: No. 3 Arizona State vs. Game 4 winner
11:30 p.m.
Fox Sports 1
Semifinals: Friday, March 13
Time (ET)
TV (national)
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
9 p.m.
Pac-12 Network
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner
11:30 p.m.
Fox Sports 1
Pac-12 championship game: Saturday, March 14
Time (ET)
TV (national)
Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner
10:30 p.m.
Fox Sports 1