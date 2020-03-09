Pac-12 Tournament bracket: Full TV schedule, scores, results for 2020 basketball tournament

Oregon will seek to do something it hasn't done since the 2015-16 college basketball season: win both the Pac-12 regular-season championship and Pac-12 Tournament.

The Ducks (23-7, 12-5) have five conference tournament championships to their name, but only one of which (2016) came after winning the regular-season title. Can Dana Altman's squad pull it off again?

If so, the Ducks will likely have to rely heavily on Payton Pritchard (20.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game) to take them through the Pac-12 gauntlet that includes a host of potential NCAA Tournament teams.

Here is the complete breakdown of the 2020 Pac-12 Tournament, from brackets, TV information and schedules:

Pac-12 Tournament bracket 2020

Oregon enters the Pac-12 Tournament as the 1-seed, followed by 2-seed UCLA, 3-seed Arizona State, 4-seed USC, 5-seed Arizona, 6-seed Colorado and 7-seed Stanford — all projected to make the NCAA Tournament per Ryan Fagan's latest March Madness predictions.

Below is the full seeding for the 2020 Pac-12 Tournament:

Seed

Team

Record (Pac-12)

No. 1

Oregon

23-7 (12-5)

No. 2

UCLA

19-12 (12-6)

No. 3

Arizona State

20-11 (11-7)

No. 4

USC

22-9 (11-7)

No. 5

Arizona

20-11 (10-8)

No. 6

Colorado

21-10 (10-8)

No. 7

Stanford

20-10 (9-8)

No. 8

Oregon State

17-13 (7-11)

No. 9

Utah

16-14 (7-11)

No. 10

Cal

13-18 (7-11)

No. 11

Washington State

15-16 (6-12)

No. 12

Washington

15-16 (5-13)

Odds to win the Pac-12 Tournament

Top-seed Oregon also claims the best odds, per SportsInsider.com, to win the Pac-12 Tournament. The Ducks (3/2) lead Arizona (11/4),Colorado (4/1) and UCLA (7/1) as teams with the top chances to claim the conference's automatic berth to the NAA Tournament. Below are the full odds to win the 2020 Pac-12 Tournament, per SportsInsider.com:

Team

Odds

Oregon

3/2

Arizona

11/4

Colorado

4/1

UCLA

7/1

USC

10/1

Arizona State

12/1

Stanford

12/1

Washington

33/1

Oregon State

50/1

Utah

66/1

Cal

80/1

Washington State

80/1

How to watch the Pac-12 Tournament live

The Pac-12 Tournament can be watched exclusively on the Pac-12 Network in the first round before sharing coverage with Fox Sports 1 in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Coverage will pivot directly to FS1 for the semifinal matches and championship game.

Round 1

Pac-12 Network

Quarterfinals

FS1, Pac-12 Network

Semifinals

FS1, Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 championship game

FS1

​2020 Pac-12 Tournament schedule

The 2020 Pac-12 Tournament will begin Wednesday, March 11 and run through Saturday on March 14, taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nev. Below is the full schedule for the tournament:

​Round 1: Wednesday, March 11

Time (ET)

TV (national)

Game 1: No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 9 Utah

3 p.m.

Pac-12 Network

Game 2: No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 12 Washington

5:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Network

Game 3: No. 7 Stanford vs. No. 10 Cal

9 p.m.

Pac-12 Network

Game 4: No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 Washington State

11:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Network

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 12

Time (ET)

TV (national)

Game 5: No. 1 Oregon vs. Game 1 winner

3 p.m.

Pac-12 Network

Game 6: No. 4 USC vs. Game 2 winner

5:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Network

Game 7: No. 2 UCLA vs. Game 3 winner

9 p.m.

Pac-12 Network

Game 8: No. 3 Arizona State vs. Game 4 winner

11:30 p.m.

Fox Sports 1

Semifinals: Friday, March 13

Time (ET)

TV (national)

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

9 p.m.

Pac-12 Network

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

11:30 p.m.

Fox Sports 1

Pac-12 championship game: Saturday, March 14

Time (ET)

TV (national)

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

10:30 p.m.

Fox Sports 1

