Pablo Mari stabbed: Arsenal defender in stable condition after suffering ‘deep cut’ in stabbing incident

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari suffered "a deep cut to his back" but his injuries are not life-threatening following a stabbing incident in Milan.

The centre-back, who is on loan for the season with Serie A side Monza, was caught up in the incident at a supermarket in Milan on Thursday which saw six people stabbed. A 30-year-old supermarket employee died en route to hospital.

Mari is now in hospital in northern Milan and in a stable condition. Arsenal have been in touch with the defender’s relatives.

Monza CEO Adriano Galliani said: “Pablo Mari has quite a deep cut to his back, but fortunately it did not reach any vital organs like the lungs or anything else. His life is not in danger, he should recover quickly. He has some lesions, but not very serious.

“I have spoken to Pablo, he is conscious. He told me about this incredible incident. He had his son in his trolley and his wife next to him. He did not notice anything. He then felt something painful in his back, which was the criminal’s knife. I imagine he was saved by his height because he was struck on the shoulder.

“Unfortunately he also saw the criminal stab someone in the throat. He saw everything that happened and it was deeply disturbing.”

Asked how Mari is doing mentally, Galliani said: “I thought he was doing pretty well but I’m not a doctor so I can’t say much. He’s clear-headed. Pablo is strong! He said he will be playing on Monday evening! He has incredible strength.”

Gallaini added on Twitter: “Dear Pablo, we are all here close to you and your family, we love you, keep fighting as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will get well soon."