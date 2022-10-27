Pablo Mari stabbed: Arsenal defender attacked in Milan shopping centre

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari joined Serie A club Monza on loan for the 2022-23 season (Rui Vieira/PA) (PA Archive)

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has been stabbed in a Milan shopping centre. The 29-year-old, who is currently on loan at Italian club Monza, is being treated in hospital for injuries described as “not life-threatening”.

Three of the six people stabbed are now in a serious condition following the incident, which took place in a Carrefour supermarket on the outskirts of the city at around 5.30pm on Thursday. A 46-year-old man has been arrrested.

A witness told La Repubblica: “We were at the bar and we thought it was a robbery because we saw some boys and a woman running, then we saw more and more people with upset faces and we realised that something serious had happened.”

Monza’s CEO Adriano Galliani said: “Pablo Mari is not in danger as his injuries are not life-threatening. We hope to see him back soon.”

Asked about the incident after Arsenal’s Europa League defeat by PSV, manager Mikel Arteta said: “I just found out, I know Edu [Arsenal director] has been in touch with his family. He’s in hospital, he seems to be OK. Hopefully he’s OK.”

Arsenal added in a statement: “We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt. Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident.”