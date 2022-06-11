Pablo Lopez exits Marlins series opener vs Astros after hit on wrist by line drive

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez was removed from Friday’s game against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning after a line drive hit him in the right wrist.

The pitch came off Michael Brantley’s bat at 100.5 mph, according to Statcast, before it struck Lopez, who fell to the ground and immediately grabbed his wrist. Brantley safely reached base on a one-out infield single.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly, pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. and head athletic trainer Lee Meyer made their way to the field to check on Lopez. The pitcher threw a warm-up pitch and lobbied to stay in the game but was ultimately removed.

Michael Brantley hits a line drive directly off Pablo López's right wrist.



López seemingly lobbied to stay in the game, but he was removed as a precaution with some swelling around that area.@Marlins | #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/K7WFSEHLEo — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) June 11, 2022

Richard Bleier replaced Lopez and gave up back-to-back singles to Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez, the latter hit scoring Brantley. Kyle Tucker added an RBI fielder’s choice. Dylan Floro then replaced Bleier on the mound and ended the inning by getting Yuli Gurriel to ground out to third base.

Lopez’s final line: Two earned runs allowed on six hits and two walks while striking out five in 4 1/3 innings. In addition to the first run in the fifth being charged to Lopez, Brantley hit a solo home run in the first inning.

Lopez twice escaped jams in the outing. He had runners on second and third base with one out in the second inning before recording back-to-back strikeouts to Chas McCormick and Martin Maldonado to strand the runners. In the fourth, Gurriel was on third base with one out. Lopez again struck out McCormick and Jon Berti cleanly fielded a Maldonado bunt attempt and threw to Garrett Cooper at first for the final out of the inning.

Lopez has a 2.30 ERA over 70 1/3 innings this season with 72 strikeouts against 19 walks. Opponents are hitting just .205 against him.

The Marlins are calling the injury a wrist contusion and said X-rays were negative.

That’s a positive, considering the Marlins are running thin on MLB-ready (or potentially MLB-ready) starting pitching.

Jesus Luzardo (left forearm strain) and Cody Poteet (right elbow) are both already on the injured list. Neither pitcher is throwing. The club already has called up Edward Cabrera and Braxton Garrett. Max Meyer and Jordan Holloway are on the minor-league IL.

That leaves Elieser Hernandez, who was optioned to Triple A Jacksonville on Saturday after surrendering an MLB-leading 18 home runs over 48 innings, as the only starting pitcher on the Marlins’ 40-man roster who is feasibly available to fill Lopez’s spot if he were to miss time. Hernandez pitched five innings for Jacksonville on Friday, allowing two earned runs on five hits (including one home run) while striking out seven.

This story will be updated.