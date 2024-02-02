Pablo Fornals leaves West Ham for Real Betis move after late FIFA green light

West Ham have confirmed the sale of Pablo Fornals to Real Betis after transfer deadline day.

The Spanish midfielder will reunite with ex-Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini in LaLiga, with a medical sorted in London on Thursday night.

The £6.8million deal initially looked to have been scuppered late on Thursday along with Said Benrahma's proposed £15m switch to Lyon, but Fornals has now officially joined Betis and West Ham team-mate Benrahma is also on track to move after late intervention from world governing body FIFA.

"West Ham United can confirm that Pablo Fornals has joined Real Betis on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee," West Ham said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

Pablo Fornals has left West Ham after four-and-a-half years and more than 200 appearances in claret and blue (Getty Images)

"Everyone at West Ham United would like to thank Pablo for everything he has given to the Club during his time in Claret and Blue, and wish him and his family all the best for the future."

After joining in 2019, Fornals played over 200 times for West Ham and featured in last season's Europa Conference League triumph, scoring the semi-final second-leg winner at AZ Alkmaar.

The east Londoners did not sign replacements for either Fornals or Benrahma on deadline day, landing only England midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City earlier in the window.