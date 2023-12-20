Pa. School Officer Accused of Sexually Assaulting Multiple Minors Beginning When He Was 12 Years Old

Tyler Humphreys, now 21, had been working as a school resource officer at the time of his arrest

Content warning: The following article contains disturbing descriptions of sexual assault.

A Pennsylvania police officer was arrested on accusations he sexually assaulted three underage girls, authorities announced last Friday.

Tyler Humphreys, the Sharon Hill police officer, was charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and other related offenses, the Chester County District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Humphreys, 21, had been working as a school resource officer at the time of his arrest.

“This shocking and unconscionable criminal behavior is beyond comprehension,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said. “This is a man who took an oath to uphold the laws of our Constitution and this Commonwealth, and he violated our most vulnerable and innocent victims.”



Pennsylvania State Police began investigating Humphreys early last month after a person came forward alleging the officer had repeatedly sexually assaulted her between 2014 and 2018. The alleged victim was 9 years old at the time authorities claimed Humphrey’s behavior, which they say included forcing the child to perform oral sex, began.

Investigators were then alerted to another alleged victim who said Humphreys raped her after continuously serving her alcohol. “Upon further investigation, troopers learned that Humphreys served alcohol to Child Victim #2 until she was intoxicated, moved her into a bedroom, removed her clothing, and then raped her,” the criminal complaint allegations said.

The DA's office alleged the 15-year-old “was in and out of consciousness during the assault,” which allegedly took place when Humphreys was an adult.

Investigators then discovered a third alleged victim who was 19-years-old when she said Humphreys raped her in her sleep. “She woke up to find the defendant sleeping next to her, wearing only underwear,” the DA's statement reads. “She stated she immediately had vaginal pain that she did not experience prior to falling asleep.”

The DA said Humphreys “deprived them of normal childhoods for his own depraved sexual gratification.”



“We are grateful to those who came forward to report this and to the Pennsylvania State Police for their thorough investigation,” Ryan added. “No one is above the law. We will get justice for these victims.”

The DA's office said Humphreys was working full-time with the Sharon Hill Borough Police Department when he was arrested last week and had been assigned as a school resource officer. He also worked part-time as an officer with the Folcroft Borough Police Department.

“It is unknown at this time if the criminal acts occurred while he was employed there,” the DA's office said.

Humphreys was released from prison this week after posting $275,000 bail set by Magisterial District Judge John Bailey. A preliminary court hearing was scheduled for this week.

It's not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney or entered pleas to the charges against him.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

