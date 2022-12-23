PA photographers choose their top pictures of 2022

From the Queen’s funeral to the war in Ukraine, photographers at the PA news agency have taken pictures that captured some of the year’s most historic moments.

Here they choose their favourite shots and share insight into the stories behind the images that helped define 2022.

– Lionesses win the Euros

England’s Chloe Kelly celebrates scoring the winner during the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 final in July. Her extra-time finish saw the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 and secure the first major trophy in their history in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley Stadium (Joe Giddens/PA)

Joe Giddens was at Wembley Stadium to capture a shot of Lioness Chloe Kelly after scoring the winning goal of the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 final. It was reproduced on a number of front pages the following morning, becoming symbolic of a new chapter in sport for women and girls.

Joe said: “This was a picture that summed up the passion shown by Lionesses on their way to winning the Euros.

“The joy on the faces of the players shows just what it meant to them, and Chloe Kelly removing her shirt and swinging her shirt around her head became the iconic image inspiring women and girls around the world.”

– Queen surprises at Elizabeth line opening

The Queen opens the Elizabeth line at Paddington station to mark the completion of London’s Crossrail project (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Andrew Matthews was at Paddington station for the opening of the Elizabeth line when rumours began swirling that the Queen would make a surprise visit herself – instead of her son the Earl of Wessex as planned.

Andrew said: “A sudden flurry of activity saw two workmen arrive to remove the plaque that had the name of the Earl of Wessex on it to replace it with one bearing the name of Her Majesty the Queen.

“At that moment a slight panic set in as I knew that it had become the story of the day and that as rota photographer I needed to get pictures of Her Majesty, and get them out to the wire as soon as possible as news outlets would be wanting the pictures.

“When Her Majesty arrived she was met by many dignitaries and the area was quite busy with people so it was hard to get a clean photograph.

“I took a chance and positioned myself at the end of the greeting line knowing the direction she would walk and managed to get this photograph of her as she moved herself from one line-up to another.”

– Harry Kane pops in an unexpected shot

A bottle of cola is thrown as Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side’s second goal against Premier League rivals Brighton at the Amex Stadium (Adam Davy/PA)

When Adam Davy was at the Amex Stadium in Brighton covering Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League win, he did not realise he had managed to catch Harry Kane volleying a Coca-Cola bottle thrown by a fan until after the event.

“As I watched Harry Kane celebrate his winning goal against Brighton, I noticed something fly through the air in the frame and Kane reacted by kicking it.

“It wasn’t until he walked back to the halfway line and I looked through my pictures to see it was a plastic bottle of Coke thrown from Spurs’ fans which he just kicked in mid-air.

“Needless to say I was very happy with the pictures I got.”

– Irish leader shares support in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with then-taoiseach Micheal Martin during a joint press conference at the government building in Kyiv as the premier reiterated Irish solidarity with Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion (Niall Carson/PA)

Niall Carson was in Kiev in July on a trip with then-taoiseach Michael Martin to view some of the sites where atrocities had been carried out during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Niall said: “As the first PA staff member to travel to the war zone, I had to file pictures and video while wearing body armour in 30-degree heat, all the while dealing with intermittent communications, security restrictions and arduous travel. A very demanding but ultimately fruitful assignment.”

– Prince Louis steals the show

Prince Louis is less than impressed during a flypast over Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony as his great-grandmother the Queen celebrated her official birthday in June. His grandfather, mother and old sister also seemed oblivious to his complaint (Aaron Chown/PA)

At Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Aaron Chown was in a prime position to capture Prince Louis’s now-famous facial expressions.

Aaron said: “Standing in the fixed-point position on the Queen Victoria Monument, looking up at members of the royal family out on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee flypast, it became clear that Prince Louis was stealing the show.

“He could be seen making a series of expressions, having a chat with the Queen, and then covering his ears when the some 70 military planes flew overhead and became deafeningly loud.

“It was a fun, natural moment that I was privileged to be there for.”

– Golfers in the gloaming at St Andrews

Golfers cross the Swilcan Bridge in low light as play continues during day one of The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews (Jane Barlow/PA)

Jane Barlow was at The Open at St Andrews to catch an atmospheric shot of the silhouettes of South Korean golfer Mingyu Cho and his caddy just before they lost the light.

Jane said: “This picture was taken at around 10.30pm as the very last group crossed the famous Swilcan Bridge on the 18th, and they just managed to complete their round in time before the low light stopped play.”

– King of the dancefloor

The then-Prince of Wales dances with Bridget Tibbs during a tea dance hosted by the Prince’s Foundation to mark the Platinum Jubilee at Highgrove in Gloucestershire (Ben Birchall/PA)

Ben Birchall took advantage of being the only news photographer present at Highgrove during the Platinum Jubilee, to blend into the crowd and capture a natural shot of the then-Prince of Wales on the dancefloor.

Ben said: “It helped being the only news photographer present and I consciously remember pulling back, leaving space to blend into guests and just observing without a camera to my eye.

“I could sense someone would ask him to dance, so I moved into the empty floor space, switched to my 20mm prime lens and sure enough they began to waltz towards me.

“I remember almost swaying with them across the floor to keep them in the frame as I don’t have a zoom lens, which made it quite a personal moment for me also. They both looked as though they thoroughly enjoyed the spotlight and everyone in the room was beaming from ear to ear to see not only how much fun they were having, but how gracefully they danced together.

“The dancing progressed for over two minutes, which is a lifetime in photography, but in true reportage fashion the nervous energy, charisma and spontaneity happened within the first 10 seconds – after that the dancefloor crowded out and polite conversation replaced energetic giggles.”

– Grandchildren’s solemn vigil for the Queen

Members of the public file past as the Queen’s grandchildren (clockwise from front centre) the then-Duke of Cambridge, Peter Phillips, James Viscount Severn, Princess Eugenie, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor and Zara Tindall hold a vigil beside the coffin as it lies in state in Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster (Yui Mok/PA)

At the vigil held by the Queen’s grandchildren around her coffin, Yui Mok captured a widely used image using a remotely controlled camera.

Yui said: “The fact that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, got to stand alongside his brother William in military uniform – having been stripped of his military titles after giving up life as a working royal, but given special permission by his father, the King – provided added poignancy to the occasion.

“This picture was shot on one of three remotely operated cameras installed above the south door of the hall.”

– Nick’s trick at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios plays a shot through his legs during the men’s singles final against Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

One of the most talked-about players at Wimbledon this year was Nick Kyrgios. Zac Goodwin took a unique action shot during the Australian’s defeat to Novak Djokovic in the men’s final.

Zac said: “This position would usually provide limited opportunities for interesting images of players on the near side of the court, ‘usually’ being the key word.

“I was incredibly lucky to be shooting Nick Kyrgios, the man who plays exhibition shots for fun.

“Noticing a pattern of Nick attempting to play a ‘tweener/hot-dog’ through his legs, I was eventually gifted with a shot of him returning a lob from Djokovic.”

– Photographer becomes subject

Photographer David Bailey launches his new exhibition, Bailey: Vision And Sound, showcasing the faces behind the music that defined the past 60 years (Ian West/PA)

Ian West was at 45 Park Lane, a luxury hotel in London, where photographer David Bailey launched his exhibition Vision And Sound, showcasing his portraiture of celebrities and other subjects from the 1960s and beyond, including John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

Ian said: “I had 15 minutes to take my pictures before he had a TV interview booked so I had to get a move on.

“I saw the photograph of John and Paul and thought ‘that’s where I want to take my picture’, and hopefully get David sitting under Paul. The problem was all the furniture that was in exactly the place I needed to stand and in the place I needed David to sit.

“There wasn’t a lot of room to be able to move stuff about, and also people were using the bar at the time so I started moving stuff, I started stacking stuff, I set up my lights and got David into the position I wanted.

“By then I had about two minutes left. I took a few pictures and he was then on his way to his TV interview, which then gave me time to put all the furniture back and repack my camera gear.”

– A son and a nation mourn

The King places the Queen’s Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on his mother’s coffin at the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in September (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Jonathan Brady was at Windsor Castle in Berkshire to capture the historic moment the King placed the Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on his late mother’s coffin.

Jonathan said: “This and one other image were the most poignant images I made during the funeral service for the late Queen held at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

“However, this image seemed to have the most resonance in terms of its use in the papers the following day.”

– Cyclists collide dramatically in velodrome

A crash during the men’s 15km scratch race qualifying round as England’s Matt Walls (no 29) goes over the barrier into the crowd and Canada’s Derek Gee (no 15) rides the outside wall at Lee Valley VeloPark on day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in London (John Walton/PA)

John Walton was in the right place when a terrifying crash happened during the Commonwealth Games cycling held in London as England’s Matt Walls went over the barrier into the crowd.

John said: “(It was a) spectacular crash at the Commonwealth Games. The rider crashed into the crowd as anguished spectators looked on in horror as the accident unfolded.”

– Race turns upside down for F1 driver

F1 driver Zhou Guanyu slides towards the barrier in his Alfa Romeo after a dramatic 160mph collision at the start of the British Grand Prix (Tim Goode/PA)

Another sporting accident was caught by Tim Goode, who took a picture of the dramatic collision that sent Zhou Guanyu off-course in the British Grand Prix.

Tim said: “(Guanyu) said he did not know how he survived the opening-corner accident at Silverstone.

“He ended up wedged between a steel barrier and metal catch fencing after he was flipped upside down and out of control at 160mph, but emerged unscathed from one of the biggest crashes in recent Formula One memory.”

– Pallbearers’ solemn duty

The coffin of the Queen carried by pallbearers leaving the state funeral at Westminster Abbey (Peter Byrne/PA)

Peter Byrne was among photographers lining the route of the Queen’s funeral procession in September as her coffin left Westminster Abbey.

Peter said: “When it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away, the nation was in mourning.

“While there were many images I had taken, I chose this as a favourite.

“I liked the coffin sitting proud above the sea of faces of the service personnel chosen to walk in procession.”

– A winning performance

Rhythmic gymnast Suzanna Shahbazian produces a mesmerising performance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The Canadian, along with Tatiana Cocsanova and Carmel Kallemaa, took home gold in the all-round team event, and Shahbazian also won silver in the individual ball discipline (Mike Egerton/PA)

Amid a hectic Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Mike Egerton caught an unusually serene image of rhythmic gymnast Suzanna Shahbazian competing.

“Most of the time sports photography is all about capturing that dramatic moment, but the thing I like most about this shot is its simplicity and grace,” Mike said.

“I had a small gap between two television cameras where I had to hope the gymnast jumped so that the background was kept clean. I got lucky with this shot as she jumped in just the right spot and luckily the ribbons were captured at just the right moment.”