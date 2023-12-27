Pa. Mom Says Man Has Broken into Home 4 Times to Watch Her 9-Year-Old Daughter Sleep

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the man

City of Coatesville Police Department

A Pennsylvania mother says a man has broken into her home multiple times to watch her daughter, 9, sleep, and police are now searching for him.

Speaking to local outlet 6ABC, Tiffany Szabara, of Coatesville, says the unidentified man has come into her family’s home four times, most recently on Christmas Eve.

"He's coming in and having conversations with her," Szabara tells the outlet.

The Coatesville Police Department says it is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man, who was caught on surveillance video inside Szabara’s home.

"It has been reported that he has broken into a residence on Pennsylvania Ave multiple occasions," the department said in a Facebook post. "Like many, we are concerned and patrol officers and detectives are interested in obtaining additional information."

Szabara tells 6ABC the first time he entered the home, the back door lock wasn’t working properly the first time he entered the home in September, and the next two times the door was accidentally left unlocked. The fourth time, she says, he climbed in through a window. And each time he has gone to her daughter’s bedroom.

Since the break-ins have started, Szabara tells the outlet she has invested in new locks and cameras for her home.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to contact the police department at 610-383-7000.

