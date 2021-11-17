S&P500 enterprise software company joins Hedera Governing Council

ServiceNow – one of America’s leading enterprise software companies – is the latest giant to join the influential Hedera Governing Council.

The New York Stock Exchange-listed company is a constituent of the S&P500 and famed for its innovative cloud-computing solutions that aim to facilitate rapid business scaling and growth by improving the workflow within an enterprise.

Drawn to the council by the Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) promise of the highest-grade security for internal and cross-organisation network transactions, ServiceNow is intent on working to synthesise both organisations’ offerings in a innovative cross-organisational capacity, explained Tasker Generes – ServiceNow‘s Global Head of Strategy and Transformation.

“Hedera is poised to become the foundation and primary broker of trust and transparency for the digital economy and ServiceNow is bringing that strategic foundation to our powerful workflow experiences,” he explained.

“This partnership will streamline the process of breaking down boundaries between separate entities by helping to ensure the highest level of trust and accountability.

“For the first time, leaders can feel confident in investing in cross-organisational workflows to streamline any process to provide a better outcome.”

"@servicenow acts as the central engine that powers all digital transformation initiatives in one enterprise-wide solution, and Hedera is enabling the highest-grade security for internal and cross-organization network transactions."

What does ShareNow on the Hedera Governing Council mean?

To paint a picture of the possibilities of this partnership, imagine the ability to link together every touchpoint in a customer’s journey.

Instead of making separate purchases for the experience of a sporting event – tickets, transportation, apparel, food, etc – this technology would create a trusted connection between each of those separate vendors that can be leveraged to deliver one seamless purchase journey.

Mance Harmon, CEO of Hedera Hashgraph, walked us through other focuses of the partnership on the Hedera Governing Council, including simplified DLT adoption processes, improved blockchain records, multi-party workflow integrations, tokens as a service, and private management of decentralised identities.

“Companies across industries will be able to use the Now Platform and Hedera Consensus, Token, and Smart Contract Services within their applications,” said the CEO.

“Speeding the adoption of DLT in four main areas of digital workflows – process & data integrity, tokenisation, decentralised identity, and multi-party business processes.

“ServiceNow’s participation on the governing council will accelerate the adoption of Hedera as the DLT of choice for enterprises.”

