P-Valley star Brandee Evans on Mercedes' big injury and season 2's 'elevated' pole dancing scenes

Alamin Yohannes
·6 min read

Warning: Spoilers ahead for P-Valley season 2, episode 2, titled "Seven Pounds of Pressure."

Mercedes (Brandee Evans) is having a rough start to season 2 of P-Valley.

Coming into the new season, the Pynk's headliner had a lot on her plate. Her retirement plans were ruined when her mother stole her money, the shooting during Murda Night is still deeply affecting her, and now we learn she has a hurt shoulder. When Autumn Night (Elarica Johnson) makes the choice to bring in new dancers, viewers find she and Mercedes are butting heads about the club. During the Pynk's reopening, Mercedes falls off the pole and all the problems she has compound on one another. In the end, she tells Autumn to move out of her house and begins a journey to take care of herself.

We spoke to Evans about where Mercedes' head is at, the pole dancing scenes of season 2, how her own injury informed her work, and more.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Mercedes has been deeply affected by what happened in the season 1 finale. Where is she at mentally at the start of season 2?

Brandee Evans: There's so much. The money situation with Patrice [Harriett D. Foy] stealing the money from her, then the pandemic, Mercedes not having her daughter. Even be in the club with her arm hurting, so it's multiple things compounded. Then let's go all the way to the point that Mercedes is religious. Y'all, [she might be] doing her thing at the Pynk, but she loves the Lord so she's thinking, "I have killed someone. Am I going to Hell?" Remember that, because that's going to circle back later on in the season. Mercedes believes that this is the worst thing to do, but she also felt like she had to save everyone. She loves Uncle Clifford [Nicco Annan], Autumn and the club.

P-Valley
P-Valley

Erika Doss/Starz

Mercedes and Autumn have such an interesting relationship. From your perspective, what do they mean to one another?

They have this unshakeable bond. Now it's like a love-hate relationship, but when you spend so much time with someone, like in a pandemic, you either love them or hate them. At this point they have no choice but to love each other. I mean, Autumn is in the room that Mercedes said she worked for years to decorate for her daughter. No one's supposed to sleep there, so she does love Autumn and that's why it hurts her that these things have happened between them.

They have that big fight at the end of the episode. What is it like shooting those tense scenes with Elarica?

I love Elarica. It feels safe and comfortable because we're really friends, so we had time to rehearse those scenes at the house and we broke down what Autumn and Mercedes are feeling. Are they friends, or does Mercedes feel like she's in debt to [Autumn]? We broke that down together. That's my home girl!

Mercedes realizes she loves Mercedes, but she needs Autumn out of her house because Mercedes isn't able to grow with her. Sometimes you grow apart.

Whisper and Roulette shake up the energy at the Pynk. How does their introduction impact Mercedes?

I love Gail Bean and Psalms Salazar. They have come in to shake it up. Last season, Mercedes and Autumn had a big issue, and this season Mercedes isn't intimidated by them, but she sees her young self in them and knows she's getting older. You know she's hurt. Mercedes picks her girls, so she know who's in charge, but it's more like she's looking in the mirror and remembering when she first came [to the Pynk]. I don't think she's jealous, but knows it's time to dream new dreams and do something else.

We've seen Mercedes' sparkler heels and the new equipment at the Pynk. How do the pole dancing scenes this season compare to the first?

Oh my gosh, they are more elevated. You saw what happened in episode 1. Our choreographer, Jamaica Craft, told me she was bringing in Royalty, who is infamous for her fire heels and I remember looking her on the internet thinking she's amazing. I had to get my body back together after two years. We've been sitting around eating and in the world just relaxing. We had to elevate the trick because we don't want the fans to get bored. We've already seen the Trinity routine, the trio stack. Wait until you see what's coming. Katori [Hall, the series creator] has some amazing new equipment coming in. We're like Cirque du Soleil this season.

What was it like to shoot Mercedes' falling off the pole?

It was just as dramatic as it looks, because I actually hurt my back this season when we started training. I honestly used that pain, so the tears and all that were real because I just transferred the pain. I would tell my choreographer the same thing, like, "I don't know this body." I remember being at the top of the pole and then they were dropping me down. It was surreal because it's the OG falling and it just kind of broke my heart.

P-Valley
P-Valley

Kyle Kaplan/Starz

Diamond [Tyler Lepley] helps Mercedes with her the pain in her arm. What was shooting that scene like?

I remember when Katori gave me the script and thinking, "how am I supposed to access this?" I remember laying on my floor in my apartment in Atlanta and trying to feel the pain in my back. I wasn't educated on that type of healing, so I had to do my research on it as well.

If you pay attention in episode 1, I'm carrying my bag on my left shoulder because the right one is hurt. It's all the different nuances like grabbing the pole with my left hand sometimes or you might transfer your weight to your legs more or to your arms because a part of your body is hurting. I just tried to remember all that when filming, it was surreal.

We haven't seen Mercedes with her mom this season even though we get that "Where the Blessings Reside" commercial moment. What's in store for them this season?

I cannot say much, but I will say that you don't see them together too much because Mercedes is still angry. She is trying to figure out how to do this without her mom because she shunned her and shut her out. It's a very interesting storyline. I will say I can't wait to see what the audience thinks about Patrice's story. I think it's a wonderful shift.

In season 1, Mercedes wanted to retire. What does she want now? Have her goals shifted or changed since last season?

Right now, Mercedes is trying to get all the dreams that she had in season 1, which is to retire and try to get her daughter back. She is still trying to do that, but now she's got to think in more innovative ways to achieve them.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

P-Valley airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on Starz.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Draisaitl deserves all the praise for valiant playoff fight

    Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Caleb Houstan helped Scottie Barnes acclimate to Toronto

    Canadian prospect Caleb Houstan details his history with Scottie Barnes, how he would fit with the Raptors' vision and what he's learned about NBA draft workouts over the past few weeks.

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge