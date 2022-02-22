Rising commodity prices blunt TSX losses as Russian forces enter Ukraine regions

TORONTO — Rising commodity prices partially blunted losses on Canada's main stock index even as two U.S. markets moved into correction territory as sanctions were imposed in response to Russia sending forces into Ukraine.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 100.38 points to 20,907.82.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 482.57 points at 33,596.61. The S&P 500 index was down 44.11 points at 4,304.76, while the Nasdaq composite was down 166.55 points at 13,381.52.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.47 cents US compared with 78.53 cents US on Friday.

The April crude oil contract was up US$1.70 at US$91.91 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 8.4 cents at US$4.46 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$7.60 at US$1,907.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down nearly a penny at US$4.51 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press