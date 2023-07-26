S&P/TSX composite steps higher Wednesday, U.S. stock markets mixed after rate hike

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index posted anemic gains Wednesday as gains in battery metals, industrials and healthcare balanced out weakness in technology stocks, while U.S. markets were mixed after another central bank rate hike.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 10.11 points at 20,561.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 82.05 points at 35,520.12. The S&P 500 index was down 0.71 points at 4,566.75,while the Nasdaq composite was down 17.27 points at 14,127.28.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.64 cents UScompared with 75.85 cents US on Tuesday.

The September crude oil contract was down 85 cents at US$78.78 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.69 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$6.40 at US$1,970.10 an ounceand the September copper contract was down a penny at US$3.90 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press