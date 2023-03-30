S&P/TSX composite gains more than 100 points, U.S. markets also rise

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was up more than 100 points Thursday with broad-based gains led by the base metals sector, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 103.34 points at 19,940.99.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 141.43 points at 32,859.03. The S&P 500 index was up 23.02 points at 4,050.83,while the Nasdaq composite was up 87.24 points at 12,013.47.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.89 cents US compared with 73.66 cents US on Wednesday.

The May crude contract was up US$1.40 at US$74.37 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$2.10 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$13.20 at US$1,997.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was down half a penny at US$4.09 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2023.

The Canadian Press