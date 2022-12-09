North American markets slip on U.S. inflation report

·4 min read

North American stock markets slipped Friday as a new report on U.S. inflation spooked investors.

What had been a relatively flat week for North American markets ended with some up and down activity as investors took stock of the latest producer price data out of the U.S. on Friday.

The data showed prices at the wholesale level were 7.4 per cent higher in November than a year earlier — a slowdown from October’s wholesale inflation rate of 8.1 per cent, but still slightly worse than economists expected.

“Inflation is the word of the day,” said Allan Small, senior investment adviser at IA Private Wealth. “And the numbers were hotter than expected. Down year-over-year, but hotter than expected.”

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 22.12 points at 19,947.07.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 305.02 points at 33,476.46. The S&P 500 index was down 29.13 points at 3,934.38, while the Nasdaq composite was down 77.38 points at 11,004.62.

Investors are nervous ahead of next week's expected interest rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve, Small said. Friday's worse-than-expected producer price index report heightened fears that the central bank will have to keep hiking interest rates to get inflation under control.

Stocks have recovered some of their losses recently, as inflation has slowed since hitting a peak in the summer. But it remains too high, raising the risk the Federal Reserve will have to keep hiking interest rates sharply to get it fully under control.

The U.S. Fed has already hiked its key overnight rate to a range of 3.75 per cent to 4 per cent, up from basically zero as recently as March.

The general expectation is for it to raise rates next week by another half of a percentage point.

Earlier this week, the Bank of Canada announced it would hike its own key interest rate to 4.25 per cent – the highest it's been since January 2008.

However, it's the U.S. Fed that really has an affect on market sentiment, and investors are watching closely to see if Fed chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues can raise rates at the right pace to engineer a "soft landing."

"Everybody’s saying a recession’s going to happen next year," Small said. "The question is, is it going to be mild and soft or is it going to turn out to be severe and hard? I’m in the mild and soft camp — I believe the Fed will do the right thing and we will have more of a mild recession sometime toward the end of the first quarter.”

Small said in addition to the U.S. central bank's rate announcement next week, markets will also be paying close attention to Monday's release of monthly U.S. consumer price index data. That, even more so than this week's wholesale price data, is a key inflation metric that investors watch carefully.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.37 cents US compared with 73.63 cents US on Thursday.

The price of oil continued the downward slide it's been on for the past six weeks, with West Texas Intermediate falling from US$90 at the start of November to the low $70s this week.

On Friday, the January crude contract was down 44 cents at $71.02 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 28 cents at US$6.25 per mmBTU.

Oil's recent slump has largely been due to COVID shutdowns in China and concerns about a weakening economy in that country. With China beginning to loosen pandemic restrictions, Small said he believes crude oil is poised for a rally since global energy supplies remain tight.

"I think oil will perk up over the next quarter or so as China comes back on and starts rolling again,” he said.

“This is why many people have oil investments – because it’s very hard to envision oil staying at this price when China comes back online."

The February gold contract was up US$9.20 at US$1,810.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was down half a cent at US$3.88 a pound.

Stocks moving significantly on the TSX Friday included Paramount Resources Ltd., which announced it is selling its Kaybob Duvernay oilfield assets to Crescent Point Energy Corp. for $375 million. Paramount's share price closed at $28.70 Friday, up 4.71 per cent.

Laurentian Bank's share price was up nearly six per cent Friday to $33.34, on fourth-quarter earnings showing lower expenses and higher revenue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2022.

— With files from The Associated Press

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X, TSX:LB, TSX:CPG)

Amanda Stephenson, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Economy remains ‘far more resilient’ than expectations: Strategist

    Baird Investment Strategy Analyst Ross Mayfield and Morgan Stanley Investment Management Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager Andrew Slimmon join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the U.S. economy amid the latest PPI and consumer sentiment data as well as inflation and market opportunities.

  • Wall Street falls as US inflation slows but remains hot

    NEW YORK — A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks broadly lower Friday, after a new report showed that inflation is slowing less than hoped just days before Federal Reserve officials are expected to raise interest rates again. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite each fell 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9%. Smaller company stocks fell even more, pulling the Russell 2000 index 1.2% lower. The indexes marked their first losing week in the last three. The U.S.

  • U.S. judge dismisses cases linking Zantac to cancer

    Yahoo Finance health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani highlights the latest news surrounding nearly 2,500 cases linking Zantac to cancer.

  • FTX secretly funded crypto news site - Axios

    The Block's employees were previously unaware of the payments, according to the report. FTX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while FTX's former Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried did not respond to a phone call and text message seeking comment.

  • EU-Med countries seek more flexible gas price cap mechanism

    MADRID (AP) — Leaders and representatives of nine Mediterranean and Southern European countries on Friday called on the European Union to come up with a more flexible gas price cap mechanism than the recently proposed cap of 220 euros ($232) per megawatt hour. The call made at a EU-Med9 summit in Spain further highlighted divisions within the EU over the proposed cap. The bloc initially proposed a cap of 275 euros last month but this met with considerable opposition. Several EU members want no p

  • Phillips 66 to boost spending on chemicals, renewable fuels

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. oil refiner Phillips 66 on Friday said it will raise spending on new projects next year by about 6%, putting more into renewable fuels and pipeline businesses. Total capital spending next year will be about $3.14 billion, up from $2.97 billion budgeted this year, with increases for a new plastics plant and to convert a refinery to produce diesel and gasoline from animal fats and cooking oil. Energy firms have been steadily boosting investments in renewable and lower carbon fuels amid pressure from governments and climate activists.

  • Manulife Stock Rose 7% in November: Is it a Buy Today?

    Should investors consider Manulife (TSX:MFC) stock amid surging inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical concerns? The post Manulife Stock Rose 7% in November: Is it a Buy Today? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide to cap worst week since September

    Stocks fell on Friday as the S&P 500 endured its worst week since late September.

  • First Gen Z congressman denied apartment due to bad credit

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Maxwell Frost was denied an apartment in Washington, D.C., over bad credit.

  • Netflix stock jumps after Wells Fargo upgrade, citing 'more ways to win' in '23

    Netflix shares rose on Friday following a new shot of optimism on Wall Street heading into next year.

  • Apple iPhone shipments take a big hit from Chinese lockdowns

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle discusses how China lockdowns have impacted Apple production.

  • Bank of Canada will likely need to hold rates above 4% in 2023 -IMF

    The Bank of Canada will likely need to keep interest rates at or above 4% for most of 2023 to cool an overheated economy and tame high inflation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report. The central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate currently stands at a nearly 15-year high of 4.25% after a 50 basis point hike announced on Wednesday. The IMF, in its annual review of Canada's economy released late Thursday, said "the key immediate priority is to bring inflation down without triggering a recession," and that it welcomed the Bank of Canada's "decisive policy tightening."

  • Stocks won't be hit as badly by weakening corporate earnings in 2023 as many think, BlackRock strategist says

    "There's a decent probability that the super bearish economic and earnings calls for 2023 are not going to prove right," BlackRock's Kate Moore said.

  • Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Japanese outfielder Yoshida to negotiate with MLB teams

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Outfielder Masataka Yoshida will be able to negotiate with Major League Baseball teams starting Wednesday under the posting system with the Japanese big leagues. A member of Japan's Olympic team last year, Yoshida will be posted at 8 a.m. EST on Wednesday and MLB teams have until 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 20 to reach an agreement, the commissioner's office said Tuesday. The 29-year-old hit .335 with 21 homers and 88 RBIs in 119 games this year for the Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Pacific

  • Marner scores to extend point streak to 21 games as Maple Leafs topple Kings 5-0

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner hasn't been shy about trumpeting the recent play of his unheralded Toronto Maple Leafs teammate David Kampf. So after Kampf scored in the Maple Leafs' 5-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, in a game Marner extended his franchise-record point streak to 21 games, he continued to commend Kampf's contribution to Toronto's cause. "I was really excited for him," Marner said. "That's a guy who I keep talking about. I really think he does a lot for this team that goes

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.