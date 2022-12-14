S&P/TSX composite and U.S. markets reverse morning gains, close down

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index saw a loss of more than half a per cent Wednesday, reversing slight mid-morning gains, while U.S. markets were also down at the close after beginning the day on a more optimistic streak.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 131.81 points at 19,891.65.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 142.29 points at 33,966.35. The S&P 500 index was down 24.33 points at 3,995.32, while the Nasdaq composite was down 85.92 points at 11,170.89.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.74 cents US compared with 73.82 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude contract was up US$1.89 at US$77.28 per barreland the January natural gas contract was down 51 cents at US$6.43 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$6.80 at US$1,818.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$3.88 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press