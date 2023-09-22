S&P/TSX composite posts small loss Friday, U.S. markets also move lower

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index closed out Friday down just a handful of points after falling more than 400 points a day earlier,while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 11.65 points at 19,779.97.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 106.58 points at 33,963.84.The S&P 500 index was down 9.94 points at 4,320.06, while the Nasdaq composite was down 12.18 points at 13,211.81.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.20 cents US, according to XE.com, compared with 74.15 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was up 40 cents at US$90.03 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.88 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$6.00 at US$1,945.60 an ounceand the December copper contract was unchanged at US$3.70 a pound.

