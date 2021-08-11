S&P/TSX composite closes at record high, U.S. markets mixed after inflation report

TORONTO — Rising commodity values helped lift Canada's main stock exchange to a record close Wednesday, while U.S. markets were mixed following an inflation report that missed economist expectations.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.27 points at 20,554.01.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 220.30 points at 35,484.97. The S&P 500 index was up 10.95 points at 4,447.70, while the Nasdaq composite was down 22.95 points at 14,765.14.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.96 cents US compared with 79.74 cents US on Tuesday.

The September crude oil contract was up 96 cents at US$69.25 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down three cents at US$4.06 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$21.60 at US$1,753.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 1.4 cents at US$4.37 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press