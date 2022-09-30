S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also rise

TORONTO — Gains in the technology sector helped lead the way higher as Canada's main stock index rose more than 200 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also gained ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 225.73 points at 18,667.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 101.73 points at 29,327.34. The S&P 500 index was up 27.21 points at 3,667.68, while the Nasdaq composite was up 134.18 points at 10,871.69.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.90 cents US compared with 72.96 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was down 64 cents at US$80.59 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$6.98 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$13.60 at US$1,682.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up three cents at US$3.45 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press