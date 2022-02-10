S&P/TSX composite ends on a down note over rate hike fears

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index closed on a downward note after higher-than-expected inflation numbers south of the border appeared to increase the likelihood of an aggressive rate hike next month by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 72.47 points at 21,531.72.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 526.47 points at 35,241.59. The S&P 500 index was down 83.10 points at 4,504.08, while the Nasdaq composite was down 304.73 points at 14,185.64.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.85 cents US compared with 78.86 cents US on Wednesday.

The March crude contract was up 22 cents at US$89.88 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down five cents at US$3.96 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up 80 cents at US$1,837.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up six cents at US$4.66 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press