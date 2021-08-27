S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points as oil climbs, U.S. stock markets also rise

TORONTO — The energy and base metals sectors helped Canada's main stock index post a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading as the price of oil also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 140.20 points at 20,644.35.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 220.64 points at 35,433.76. The S&P 500 index was up 32.93 points at 4,502.93, while the Nasdaq composite was up 147.83 points at 15,093.64.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.18 cents US compared with 79.05 cents US on Thursday.

The October crude contract was up US$1.14 at US$68.56 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 14 cents at US$4.35 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$14.70 at US$1,809.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up six cents at US$4.32 a pound.

