S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also rise

TORONTO — Gains in the industrials sector helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.42 points at 20,205.00.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.02 points at 34,687.55. The S&P 500 index was up 14.21 points at 4,334.15, while the Nasdaq composite was up 39.20 points at 14,561.58.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.98 cents US compared with 80.68 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude oil contract was down 20 cents at US$75.03 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up less than a penny at US$3.66 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$7.10 at US$1,783.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was up four cents at US$4.28 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press