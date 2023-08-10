S&P/TSX composite index keeps climbing on Thursday, U.S. markets also rise

TORONTO — Canada's main stock market index continued its climb this week on Thursday, helped by strength in financial, telecom and technology stocks, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index nudged up 100.56 points to 20,375.83.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average increased 248.49 points to 35,371.85. The S&P 500 index ticked up 30.52 points to 4,498.23, while the Nasdaq composite inched up 103.06 points to 13,825.08.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.61 cents US compared with 74.45 cents US on Wednesday.

The September crude oil contract was down 96 cents at US$83.44 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 17 cents at US$2.79 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$4.10 at US$1,946.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was down one cent at US$3.77 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press