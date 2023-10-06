S&P/TSX composite index gains more than 100 points, U.S. markets also rise

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index gained more than 100 points Friday, led by strength in energy, technology and base metals, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 108.26 points at 19,246.07.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 288.01 points at 33,407.58. The S&P 500 index was up 50.31 points at 4,308.50, while the Nasdaq composite was up 211.51 points at 13,431.34.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.08 cents US compared with 72.82 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude oil contract was up 48 cents at US$82.79 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 17 cents at US$3.34 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$13.40 at US$1,845.20 an ounceand the December copper contract was up eight cents at US$3.63 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press