S&P/TSX composite inches lower on weaker energy sector; U.S. markets down

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index moved lower in late-morning trading as the energy sector fell on drops in crude oil and natural gas prices, while U.S. stock markets were also down.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.26 points at 20,154.70.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 150.82 points at 34,993.49. The S&P 500 index was down 26.26 points at 4,396.04, while the Nasdaq composite was down 210.22 points at 14,630.49.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.60 cents US compared with 79.69 cents US on Monday.

The September crude oil contract was down 13 cents at US$77.78 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 11.1 cents at US$3.97 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$3.50 at US$1,795.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was down less than a penny at US$4.58 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press