Aggressive tone from central banks send North American stock markets lower

·1 min read

TORONTO — A more aggressive tone about interest rate hikes from central banks in Canada and the U.S. sent North American stock markets sharply lower for a second day in a row.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 464.03 points or 2.1 per cent to 21,186.38.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 981.36 points or 2.8 per cent at 33,811.40. The S&P 500 index was down 121.88 points at 4,271.78, while the Nasdaq composite was down 335.36 points at 12,839.29.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.73 cents US compared with 79.81 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude contract was down US$1.72 at US$102.07 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 43.3 cents at US$6.66 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$13.90 at US$1,934.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 12.3 cents at US$4.58 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

