S&P/TSX composite edges lower after brief rally on Bank of Canada announcement

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index closed in slight negative territory Wednesday, reversing the morning rally that came after the Bank of Canada announced plans to hike its key interest rate by half a percentage point.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.95 points at 19,973.22.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 1.58 points at 33,597.92. The S&P 500 index was down 7.34 points at 3,933.92, while the Nasdaq composite was down 56.34 points at 10,958.55.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.31 cents US compared with 73.27 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude oil contract was down US$2.24 at US$72.01 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 25 cents at US$5.72 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$15.60 at US$1,798 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$3.86 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press