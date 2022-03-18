S&P/TSX composite sets record highs; U.S. markets have best week in more than year

·1 min read

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index set new record highs led by gains in the technology and industrial sectors while U.S. markets enjoyed their best week in more than a year.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 47.25 points to an all-time close of 21,818.47 after reaching an intraday record of 21,877.14.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 274.17 points at 34,754.93. The S&P 500 index was up 51.45 points at 4,463.12, while the Nasdaq composite was up 279.06 points at 13,893.84.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.26 cents US compared with 79.05 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude oil contract was up US$1.44 at US$103.09 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 12.7 cents at US$4.86 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$13.90 at US$1,929.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 3.8 cents at US$4.74 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rouble up in Moscow, falls offshore in volatile, thin trading

    Ukraine's capital Kyiv came under renewed Russian shelling as the invasion entered its fourth week. Western sources and Ukrainian officials said Russia's assault had stalled. This means Russia may for now have averted what would have been its first external bond default in a century.

  • South Korea president-elect's pledge to shutter gender ministry stirs debate

    South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's decision to use the country's gender wars as a campaign platform for his successful election earlier this month may have backfired. Yoon, who won an unprecedented tight March 9 election, had promised to abolish the government's gender ministry, a pledge that helped engage young male voters spearheading a backlash against feminism in South Korea. Opinion within his own People Power Party (PPP), meanwhile, is split amid concerns about further alienating women ahead of key local elections in June.

  • 'Maddening, heartbreaking': Alberta records deadliest year for drug overdoses in 2021

    Alberta recorded its deadliest year on record for drug overdoses with more than 1,700 deaths in 2021. The province released data late Thursday showing 176 people died in both November and December, bringing the yearly total to 1,758. Not only did both months hit grim milestones – the highest single-month totals ever – but they capped off the worst year since Alberta began collecting data in 2016. "I don't even have words for it. Heartbreaking doesn't feel strong enough," said Patty Wilson, a Cal

  • Porsche 911 goes hybrid as automaker lays out EV plans

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss automaker Porsche's EV ambitions as it moves to turn the 911 model into a hybrid.

  • February home sales fall amid higher mortgage rates, prices

    Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in February as competition for a near-record low number of properties on the market drove prices higher and rising mortgage rates kept would-be buyers on the sidelines. Existing home sales fell 7.2% last month from January to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.02 million, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. That’s less than the roughly 6.1 million sales that economists had been expecting, according to FactSet. Sales declined 2.4% fro

  • Federal Reserve Basis Points: What they are and how it works

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Cheung explains what the Federal Reserve’s basis points rate hike means.

  • Great Resignation: The states with the highest quit rates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick discusses the states where people are quitting the most.

  • Bulgaria ex-PM Borissov remains in custody after EU probes

    SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian ex-Prime Minister Boyko Borissov remained in custody on Friday following corruption investigations by European Union prosecutors as his supporters took to the streets to protest his detention. The Interior Ministry said late Thursday that Borissov was being detained for 24 hours in a nationwide police operation that also targeted other former officials. Borissov, 62, was taken into custody along with former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, and Borissov’s media

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.