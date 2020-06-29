North American stocks up in late-morning trading, loonie trades lower

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading, boosted by a broad rally on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while U.S. stocks also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 182.04 points at 15,371.02.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 385.74 points at 25,401.29. The S&P 500 index was up 26.63 points at 3,035.68, while the Nasdaq composite was up 43.58 points at 9,800.80.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.97 cents US compared with 73.12 cents US on Friday.

The August crude contract was up 52 cents at US$39.01 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up nearly 19 cents at US$1.73 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$5.50 at US$1,785.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was up a penny at US$2.69 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2020.

The Canadian Press