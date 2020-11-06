TSX dips but ends best week since April while loonie gains on positive sentiment

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index dipped slightly but concluded its best week in nearly seven months while the loonie reached its highest trading level since January.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 15.34 points to 16,282.83, but was up 4.5 per cent for the week.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 66.78 points to 28,323.40. The S&P 500 index was down 1.01 points to 3,509.44, while the Nasdaq composite index was up 4.30 points to 11,895.23.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.69 cents US compared to an average of 76.62 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was down US$1.65 at US$37.14 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 5.4 cents at US$2.89 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$4.90 at US$1,951.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 4.4 cents at US$3.15 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press