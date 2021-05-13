North American stock markets rebound from three-day losses; loonie falls

TORONTO — North American stock markets rebounded from a three-day slide in a relief rally after an erratic start to the week on mounting concerns about inflation.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 28.04 points to 19,135.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 433.79 points at 34,021.45. The S&P 500 index was up 49.46 points at 4,112.50 while the Nasdaq composite was up 93.31 points at 13,124.99.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.30 cents US compared with 82.67 cents US on Wednesday.

The June crude contract was down US$2.26 at US$63.82 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up less than a penny at US$2.97 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$1.20 at US$1,824.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 4.55 cents at US$4.69 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

