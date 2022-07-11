S&P/TSX composite falls in broad decline ahead of expected interest rate hike

TORONTO — North American stock markets moved lower to start a busy week with the Bank of Canada expected to hike interest rates, new U.S. inflation numbers expected to be higher and the U.S. quarterly earnings season set to get underway.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 206.06 points to 18,816.80.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 164.31 points at 31,173.84. The S&P 500 index was down 44.95 points at 3,854.43, while the Nasdaq composite was down 262.71 points or 2.3 per cent at 11,372.60.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.92 cents US, compared with 77.11 cents US on Friday.

The August crude contract was down 70 cents at US$104.09 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 39.2 cents at US$6.43 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$10.60 at US$1,731.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 9.2 cents at US$3.43 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version incorrectly stated the change in the S&P 500 index from the previous close.