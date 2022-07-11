S&P/TSX composite falls in broad decline ahead of expected interest rate hike

·1 min read

TORONTO — North American stock markets moved lower to start a busy week with the Bank of Canada expected to hike interest rates, new U.S. inflation numbers expected to be higher and the U.S. quarterly earnings season set to get underway.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 206.06 points to 18,816.80.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 164.31 points at 31,173.84. The S&P 500 index was down 44.95 points at 3,854.43, while the Nasdaq composite was down 262.71 points or 2.3 per cent at 11,372.60.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.92 cents US, compared with 77.11 cents US on Friday.

The August crude contract was down 70 cents at US$104.09 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 39.2 cents at US$6.43 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$10.60 at US$1,731.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 9.2 cents at US$3.43 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version incorrectly stated the change in the S&P 500 index from the previous close.

    A judge on Monday rejected an effort by the Loudoun County School Board to shut down a special grand jury investigating the school system's handling of two sexual assaults. The school board says the special grand jury empaneled by Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares is politically motivated and illegally usurps the mandate in the Virginia constitution giving local school boards authority over educational affairs. Miyares argues that the special grand jury he empaneled is needed to uncover why the school system allowed a boy who had been accused of sexually assaulting a girl in one high school to transfer to another high school, where he was convicted of sexually assaulting a second girl.

    Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B)(NYSE:RCI) stock seems like a screaming bargain that could get better in response to weekend outages The post Rogers Outage: Should Investors Buy the Dip in the Dividend Juggernaut? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

    Top TSX dividend stocks now trade at cheap prices for a self-directed RRSP focused on total returns. The post RRSP Investors: 2 Undervalued TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today and Own for 25 Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

    TORONTO — As the fallout from the Rogers Communications Inc. service outage continues to play out, one competition expert says she doesn't think it will "sink" the telecom giant's proposed $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc., but believes it will make everyone pay closer attention to the deal. In an interview on Monday, University of Ottawa professor Jennifer Quaid said the only way the outage would have a negative impact on the deal would be if there was any evidence showing Rogers

    Musk agreed to buy the social media company back in April, but has now walked away from that deal.

    Friday’s non-farm payrolls report for June again showed how badly the Federal Reserve had underestimated America’s jobs juggernaut. While gold’s fate looks quite clear if the dollar explodes higher on bets that all remaining rate hikes for 2022 will be at least 75 basis points, what looks quite uncertain now is the direction for oil. Citigroup says oil could collapse to $65 a barrel by the end of this year and slump to $45 by end-2023 if a demand-crippling recession hits.

    TORONTO — The board of Australian company Link Administration Holdings Ltd. is rejecting the latest takeover offer by Dye & Durham Ltd. The board says it is unable to recommend the offer, but added it is continuing to engage with the Canadian company. Last week, Dye & Durham offered up to A$4.70 per share for Link including A$4.57 per share plus up to 13 cents per share for the proceeds from the sale of its banking and credit management business. The offer was up from a June offer of A$4.30 per

    After waiting hours on hold to speak with a Rogers representative, Rosanna Minicucci was still no closer to finding out when her landline, internet and TV service might be restored. "I stayed five hours on hold, on the line. People are obviously calling — there are obviously a lot of people out there still with no service," Minicucci, who lives in Vaughan, north of Toronto, said. Her service was restored on Sunday night — more than 60 hours after it went out — but it remained glitchy, she said M

    A surge in trading revenue powered by volatile markets should partially offset a slump in M&A and equity and debt deals when Wall Street banks report second-quarter earnings this month. While that has been bad for deals which drove bumper profits for investment banks last year, it has been good news for Wall Street traders, boosting transaction fees and brokerage commissions as investors rushed to rebalance portfolios and hedge their risks. "This is the type of quarter that justifies Wall Street's reason to exist: getting in the middle of many counterparties to help them manage and trade their risk," said Mike Mayo, senior banking analyst at Wells Fargo.

    Chile's tumbling currency and runaway inflation are testing the Andean copper giant's economic and financial systems, and complicating President Gabriel Boric's plans to push through a tax reform bill to fund ambitious social programs. In an interview with Reuters, Finance Minister Mario Marcel said that the country's market-orientated model and free-floating exchange rate meant that while the currency could be more volatile, this didn't necessarily reflect wider strains. "Because (Chile) has a floating exchange rate, it is more volatile than other Latin American countries, but the difference is that we have an economy that is not dollarized," Marcel said.

    PARIS (AP) — French lawmakers on Monday were debating a no-confidence motion that was requested by a leftist coalition to symbolically mark their opposition to the government and President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies. The leftist coalition, known as Nupes, formally requested a no-confidence motion in the wake of Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne's first major speech to the National Assembly after the recent parliamentary election. The motion is unlikely to be adopted by lawmakers since a no

    Over the last five decades, Musk has launched multiple companies, become a tabloid figure, and taken the crown as the world's richest person.

    VICTORIA — A young southern resident killer whale spotted swimming in the waters off the west side of Vancouver Island now has a name. The Center for Whale Research based in Washington state says it has dubbed the latest addition to the K Pod as K45 after staff spotted it in a tight group with other family members northeast of Race Rocks. The centre says it received video and photographs of a possible new calf in April and June, but now a field biologist was among those who confirmed its presenc

    Suncor Energy shares fell to their lowest level since late April, in the first trading session since the company announced Mark Little would be leaving the CEO role.

    Deutsche Bank Chief U.S. Economist Matthew Luzzetti joins Yahoo Finance Live to preview June inflation data and discuss Fed policy, the labor market, and the outlook for the U.S. economy.

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down sectors and stocks moving the most in intraday trading.

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

    MONTREAL — Pierre Dorion saw a familiar face at dinner. Less than 24 hours later, the Senators general manager added a big piece to his young, skilled roster. Ottawa acquired winger Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks for three draft picks Thursday, including the No. 7 selection at the 2022 NHL draft. Chicago also gets the 39th pick this year and a third-round selection in 2024. Dorion and Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson were at the same restaurant Wednesday night in Montreal. The pair had di

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan