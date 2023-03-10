S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets up

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading, led lower by losses in the financial sector, while U.S. stock markets were up on the final day of the trading week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.79 points at 20,062.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 153.63 points at 32,408.49. The S&P 500 index was up 14.71 points at 3,933.03, while the Nasdaq composite was up 18.51 points at 11,356.86.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.55 cents US compared with 72.52 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude contract was up 46 cents at US$76.18 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.49 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$32.30 at US$1,866.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up a penny at US$4.05 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2023.

The Canadian Press