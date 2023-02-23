S&P/TSX composite largely unchanged Thursday despite energy gains, U.S. markets rise

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index ended the day largely unchanged as strength in the energy sector was offset by softness in other sectors, while U.S. markets rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 5.14 points at 20,188.19.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 108.82 points at 33,153.91. The S&P 500 index was up 21.27 points at 4,012.32,while the Nasdaq composite was up 83.33 points at 11,590.40.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.81 cents UScompared with 73.84 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude oil contract was up US$1.44 at US$75.39 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 13 cents at US$2.43 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$14.70 at US$1,826.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 13 cents at US$4.06 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press