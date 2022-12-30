S&P/TSX composite down in morning trading despite telecom boost, US markets also down

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading, with mild losses in most sectors partially offset by gains in telecom on news that the Competition Tribunal has dismissed a challenge to Rogers Communications Inc.'s takeover of Shaw Communications Inc., while U.S. markets were also down.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 65.07 points at 19,420.82.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 272.82 points at 32,947.98. The S&P 500 index was down 35.77 points at 3,813.51, while the Nasdaq composite was down 108.97 points at 10,369.12.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.87 US compared with 73.78 cents US on Thursday.

The February crude contract was up 56 cents at US$78.96 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 12 cents at US$4.44 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$3.50 at US$1,822.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.80 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

