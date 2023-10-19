S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as losses in base metal stocks helped lead the way lower, while U.S. stock markets also pulled back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 41.25 points at 19,409.45.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 103.29 points at 33,561.79. The S&P 500 index was down 17.43 points at 4,297.17, while the Nasdaq composite was down 50.52 points at 13,263.78.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.88 cents US compared with 73.07 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude contract was up seven cents at US$87.34 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.99 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$5.00 at US$1,963.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down a penny at US$3.58 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press