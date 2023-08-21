S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks mixed

TORONTO — Losses in the utility, financial and telecommunications sectors weighed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in late morning trading as Canada's main stock index moved lower, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 67.76 points at 19,750.63.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 192.28 points at 34,308.38. The S&P 500 index was down 1.74 points at 4,367.97, while the Nasdaq composite was up 51.85 points at 13,342.63.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.78 cents US compared with 73.79 cents US on Friday.

The October crude contract was up seven cents at US$80.73 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.61 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up 20 cents at US$1,916.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was up a penny at US$3.71 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press