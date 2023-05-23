S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points, U.S. markets also move lower

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index declined more than 200 points on Tuesday after the long weekend, pulled down by losses in industrial, tech and telecom stocks, while U.S. markets were also down.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 205.05 points at 20,146.01.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 231.07 points at 33,055.51. The S&P 500 index was down 47.05 points at 4,145.58,while the Nasdaq composite was down 160.53 points at 12,560.25.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.04 cents US, according to XE.com,compared with 74.06 cents US on Friday.

The July crude contract was up 86 cents at US$72.91 per barreland the July natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.49 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$2.70 at US$1,974.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down three cents at US$3.65 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press