S&P/TSX composite falls more into correction ahead of expected large U.S. rate hike

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index moved further into correction territory amid growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on the cusp of announcing its largest interest rate hike in nearly three decades.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 194.05 points to 19,548.51.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 151.91 points at 30,364.83. The S&P 500 index was down 14.15 points at 3,735.48, while the Nasdaq composite was up 19.12 points at 10,828.35.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.28 cents US compared with 77.77 cents US on Monday.

The July crude oil contract was down $2.00 at US$118.93 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down US$1.42 at US$7.19 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$18.30 at US$1,813.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 5.5 cents at US$4.16 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2022.

