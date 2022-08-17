North American markets decline; signs of more volatility ahead

·5 min read

North American markets saw broad-based declines Wednesday, raising the spectre of more volatility ahead as investors continue to worry about inflation and the possibility of recession.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 88.53 points at 20,181.44.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 171.69 points at 33,980.32. The S&P 500 index was down 31.16 points at 4,274.04, while the Nasdaq composite was down 164.43 points at 12,938.12.

Financial markets have been on a significant upward trend in recent weeks, bolstered by better-than-expected second-quarter earnings reports as well as July inflation numbers from Canada and the U.S., both of which showed a slight cooling in the year-over-year inflation rate.

In the last four weeks, the S&P/TSX composite has recovered much of the losses that began in June, when investor concerns about skyrocketing inflation and how far central bankers might be willing to go to tame it sparked a major sell-off.

While some analysts have suggested a continuation of the recent rally is possible, Wednesday's slide appears to be an indication of volatility ahead, said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments.

"The markets have had a really big bounce in the last four to six weeks. So much so, that we’re getting some markets that look a little overbought in the short-term," Taylor said.

“And I think now we’ve got a situation where investors are starting to say, ‘OK, we’ve gotten all this bounceback. Is everything really as good as the markets are starting to price in?' "

On Tuesday, Statistics Canada released new data showing the year-over-year inflation rate slowed to 7.6 per cent in July, down from the nearly 40-year high of 8.1 per cent in June.

While that news came as a relief to investors, it's not clear that a slight downtick in the cost-of-living will be enough to dissuade the Bank of Canada from another significant interest rate in September.

Similarly, Taylor said there's been nothing from the U.S. Federal Reserve to indicate that the fight against inflation is over, and the current 8.5 per cent inflation rate south of the border remains far from the Fed's own target of three per cent.

“So the markets may have gotten a little ahead of themselves," Taylor said. "I think more than anything investors are looking at how much markets have rebounded in the last few weeks, and wondering if that was too much, too fast.”

On the commodities front, crude oil gained Wednesday after losing ground three days in a row on weak economic data out of China and speculation about what an Iran nuclear deal could mean for global inventories.

Taylor said it's not a surprise to see the price of oil creeping higher again, because the fundamentals for energy remain strong. The September crude contract was up $1.58 at US$88.11 per barrel on Wednesday.

"The thing with oil is, there's just no new supply coming onto the market," he said. "It (the price of crude) is down from where it was but it’s still a good level for these (Canadian energy) companies.”

The price of natural gas jumped to a 14-year high this week on the Henry Hub U.S. benchmark, in large part due to the ongoing European energy crisis. While it declined slightly Wednesday, demand for the fuel remains exceptionally strong. The September natural gas contract was down eight-and-a-half cents at US$9.24 per mmBTU.

“The fear of no gas supplies in Europe for the winter is really starting to spook people, and that’s keeping natural gas going," Taylor said.

The December gold contract was down US$13 at US$1,776.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was down four cents at US$3.58 a pound.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.45 cents US compared with 77.72 cents US on Tuesday.

Taylor said while August is generally a slow trading month, September and October are traditionally among the most volatile months for investors.

Another red flag that could signal potential choppiness ahead, Taylor added, is the recent return of the so-called "meme stock" — a name given to the inexplicable rise in a specific company's share value, such as was seen last year at the heart of the GameStop trading frenzy.

Currently, the "meme stock" is Bed Bath & Beyond, which has seen its share price nearly quintuple in less than two weeks on huge trading volumes, in spite of the retailer's plummeting sales.

“To me, that’s another concerning sign. When you see people gambling on stocks like this, that’s something you see closer to the end of a bounce than the beginning," Taylor said.

"Everything's lining up, so I would say to investors if you’ve had some gains, it’s probably time to start looking to take some profits off the table and get set up for some volatility that may emerge in the next few weeks.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2022.

— With files from The Associated Press

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

Amanda Stephenson, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • North American markets recover morning losses to end day in positive territory

    North American markets recovered from their early morning losses Monday to close in positive territory in spite of falling crude oil prices. The energy-heavy S&P/TSX composite index eked out a gain of 79 points to close at 20,180.60, even as the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price was down close to three-and-a-half per cent on the day. The S&P/TSX capped energy index ended down 1.56 per cent, and the capped materials index was down 1.17 per cent as Canadian mining companies also took a hit f

  • Fed staff sees bond portfolio income turning negative in coming months

    The development potentially signals that the stream of tens of billions of dollars from income earned from its bond portfolio that it has been sending annually to the U.S. Treasury may slow as the Fed shrinks its balance sheet. It should not affect the ability to implement monetary policy as directed by the Federal Open Market Committee, according to minutes of the July 26-27 meeting. The negative income would be shown as a deferred asset on the Fed's balance sheet, which "would be extinguished over time as net income turned positive again in later years."

  • Keyera and Canadian National Railway to evaluate Alberta terminal project

    CALGARY — Keyera Corp. and Canadian National Railway Co. have signed a deal to evaluate building a rail terminal in Alberta to ship energy products. The companies say they have signed a memorandum of understanding to look at the construction of a project in Alberta's industrial heartland. They say the new infrastructure would aggregate conventional and clean energy from multiple sources. Keyera CEO Dean Setoguchi says the agreement builds on the strengths of each partner. The plan calls for faci

  • Markets close lower, energy sector secures gains

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the market losses heading into the closing bell, also looking at the energy sector, ARK ETF components, Chinese stocks, and semiconductors.

  • Jewellery maker Pandora goes big on lab-made diamonds with North American launch

    Pandora, the world's largest jewellery maker, said on Tuesday it would move ahead with its bet on lab-made diamonds, following its announcement last year to stop selling mined diamonds. Copenhagen-based Pandora will launch a collection using unmined gems in North America this month, as it hopes to attract younger shoppers with cheaper and more sustainable stones guaranteed not to have come from conflict zones. The launch of 269 stores across the United States and Canada as well as online comes after a smaller pilot launch in Britain last year.

  • Ryan Cohen files to sell entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond

    Ryan Cohen filed paperwork with the SEC on Wednesday to sell the entirety of his stake in Bed, Bath & Beyond.

  • Fed saw evidence of a slowing economy at its last meeting

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials saw signs that the U.S. economy was weakening at their last meeting but still called inflation “unacceptably high’’ before raising their benchmark interest rate by a sizable three-quarters of a point in their drive to slow spiking prices. In minutes from their July 26-27 meeting released Wednesday, the policymakers said they expected the economy to expand in the second half of 2022. But many of them suggested that growth would weaken as higher rates ta

  • Nasdaq leads stocks lower as recent momentum stalls out

    Stocks fell on Wednesday as recent momentum in the market stalled out amid some mixed results from the retail sector.

  • Feds announce four new passport service sites as backlog continues

    OTTAWA — The federal government is adding new passport service locations across Canada as a backlog in processing applications continues. Social Development Minister Karina Gould says people can now apply for and pick up passports at four additional Service Canada centres in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Prince Edward Island. Nearly 1.1 million applications for new and renewed passports have been filed since April as pandemic restrictions loosen and Canadians resume travelling. More than one-quar

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • Disc golfers oppose city's plan to remove temporary course at North Glenmore Park

    Members of the Calgary Disc Golf Club are asking the city to rethink its decision to remove a temporary course in North Glenmore Park by the end of October. The course near the Glenmore Reservoir was installed in 2021 to provide additional outdoor recreation space during the pandemic. With many Calgarians returning to travel and other activities, the city says the pressure on the park system isn't the same. "A temporary amenity doesn't require full engagement with a community, which helped provi

  • Vital has 17 points as Hamilton edges Scarborough 90-88 to win CEBL championship

    OTTAWA — Christian Vital scored 17 points as the Hamilton Honey Badgers held on to beat the Scarborough Shooting Stars 90-88 in the Canadian Elite Basketball League's championship game Sunday. Hamilton earned its first title in franchise history after losing in the 2019 final and 2020 semifinals. But it didn't come easily as the Honey Badgers nearly blew a 22-point lead in the final minutes at TD Place. Hamilton led 89-71, needing just one point to clinch the win in Elam ending, where the first

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Restrictions may be gone, but 2022 world juniors feels like 'bubble' tournament

    EDMONTON — Fans are welcome. Players are free to leave their hotels and the arena to walk the streets. But to United States coach Nate Leaman, this year's world junior hockey championships feels like it's being held at the peak of COVID-19. "It feels like a bubble tournament," Leaman on Friday. “To me, it feels a lot like the tournament which was basically two tournaments ago.” Leaman was referring to the 2021 world championship, also hosted in Edmonton. The Americans won gold at Rogers Place, w

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke threw for 488 yards and engineered a 41-40 comeback win Saturday over the Calgary Stampeders. The 24-year-old from Victoria recovered from two early interceptions, which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns, running for a pair of short-yardage touchdowns and throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the exciting CFL contest. Completing 39 of 52 pass attempts, Rourke broke his own single-game passing record by a Canadian following the 477 yards he p

  • Filly Moira installed as early 5-2 favourite for $1-million Queen’s Plate

    TORONTO — She was definitely the class of the Woodbine Oaks but Kevin Attard is expecting a little more of filly Moira on Sunday. Moira was installed as the early 5-2 favourite Wednesday for the 163rd running of the $1-million Queen’s Plate. A big reason for that was her emphatic 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks last month at Woodbine Racetrack. Moira's winning time of 1:49.78 was better than what Sir for Sure posted (1:50.62) in winning the $150,400 Plate Trial on the same day. T

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • Mason McTavish leads Canada to commanding win vs. Czechia

    Mason McTavish scored twice and Kent Johnson pulled off the goal of the tournament to complete Canada's 5-1 drubbing of Czechia on Saturday.