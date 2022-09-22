S&P/TSX composite down, U.S. stock markets also lower in volatile trading

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was again under pressure after the latest Federal Reserve rate decision also pushed down U.S. stocks in a volatile trading session.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 181.86 points, or 0.95 per cent, at 19,002.68.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 107.10 points at 30,076.68. The S&P 500 index was down 31.94 points at 3,757.99, while the Nasdaq composite was down 153.38 points at 11,066.81.

The Canadian dollar was trading for 74.14 cents US, according to XE.com, compared with 74.64 cents US on Wednesday.

The November crude contract was up 55 cents at US$83.49 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 69 cents at US$7.09 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$5.40 at US$1,681.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was flat at US$3.47 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press