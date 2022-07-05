S&P/TSX composite closes down nearly 200 points, crude oil plummets

·1 min read

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index closed down almost 200 points Tuesday as the price of crude oil plunged and losses mounted in the energy and base metal sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 194.70 points at 18,834.16.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 129.44 points at 30,967.82. The S&P 500 index was up 6.06 points at 3,831.39, while the Nasdaq composite was up 194.39 points at 11,322.24.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.70 cents US compared with 77.72 cents on Monday.

The August crude contract was down US$8.93 at US$99.50 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 21 cents at US$5.52 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$37.60 at US$1,763.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 19 cents at US$3.42 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

