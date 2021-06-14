S&P/TSX composite edges lower in late-morning trading as base metals sector falls

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading as losses in the base metals sector weighed against gains in the energy and technology sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 6.63 points at 20,131.72.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 218.95 points at 34,260.65. The S&P 500 index was down 10.43 points at 4,237.01, while the Nasdaq composite was up 41.52 points at 14,110.94.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.40 cents US compared with 82.32 cents US on Friday.

The July crude contract was up 65 cents at US$71.56 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up less than a penny at US$3.30 per mmBTU.

Current prices for gold and copper were not immediately available.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press