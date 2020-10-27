North American stock markets flat a week ahead of U.S. election

TORONTO — North American stock markets were relatively flat but corporate earnings dictated the share performance of individual companies.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 58.61 points to 16,020.94.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 222.19 points at 27,463.19. The S&P 500 index was down 10.29 points at 3,390.68, while the Nasdaq composite was up 72.41 points at 11,431.35.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.96 cents US compared with 75.75 cents US on Monday.

The December crude oil contract was up $1.01 at US$39.57 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 5.8 cents at US$3.31 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$6.20 at US$1,911.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up less than a cent at US$3.09 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2020.

