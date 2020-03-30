S&P/TSX composite down in early trading to start week, loonie down against US$

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down in early trading to start the trading week as the price of oil moved lower, while U.S. stock markets were up.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 56.86 points at 12,630.88.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 161.35 points at 21,798.13. The S&P 500 index was up 30.99 points at 2,572.46, while the Nasdaq composite was up 109.92 points at 7,612.30.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.57 cents US compared with an average of 71.14 cents US on Friday.

The May crude contract was down US$1.37 at US$20.14 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 2.3 cents at US$1.65 mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$10.80 at US$1,643.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 0.65 of a cent at US$2.17 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press