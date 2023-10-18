S&P/TSX composite down 242 points Wednesday, U.S. markets also fall

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index lost more than one per cent Wednesday amid broad-based losses led by industrials, utilities and base metals, while U.S. markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 242.10 points at 19,450.70.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 332.57 points at 33,665.08.The S&P 500 index was down 58.60 points at 4,314.60, while the Nasdaq composite was down 219.44 points at 13,314.30.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.07 cents US compared with 73.28 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude contract was up 18 cents US at US$85.44 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down three cents at US$3.08 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$1.40 at US$1,935.70 an ounceand the December copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.58 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press